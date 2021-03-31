Millennium Trust Company Hires Sirisha Gorjala as Chief Product Officer

Gorjala joins the Company amid a period of transformation and expansion of its offerings and solutions. Tweet this

"Having Sirisha on board will be instrumental to our clients' success. As we continue to grow, both organically and strategically, we continue to expand our products and technologies to meet the needs of our clients—whether it's small businesses, plan sponsors, fund managers or self-directed IRA investors," said Chief Growth Officer, Erik Beck. "Sirisha brings a strategic, client-focused mindset and in-depth problem-solving skills and experience that will propel us toward accomplishing that."

Over the last few years, Millennium Trust has evolved alongside its technology and business partners, launching products such as the MTC Investment Platform and Trade Center, Workplace Savings Solutions, Emergency Savings Fund and a Direct Rollover solution. The Company has deepened its relationships with institutional partners and moved toward becoming a financial destination for consumer clients—from those who are just beginning their retirement saving journey to more experienced alternative investors.

"As we head into our twentieth year in business, we are energized and eager to help our clients take on new and existing challenges, and be a comprehensive, well-rounded partner in solving their needs," commented CEO Gary Anetsberger. "Ultimately, hiring Sirisha as Chief Product Officer allows us to advance our overall goal of offering a top-tier client experience."

Gorjala joins us from Emotomy, a Northern Trust Asset Management company, where she was Head of Product Management. She enjoyed an 18-year career at Morningstar, Inc., working her way up the organization to become Head of Financial Planning and oversee the end-to-end product suite of services, which included coordinating cross-functional efforts across Technology, Sales and Marketing. Gorjala also worked as Managing Director, Product Management at Charles Schwab, leading the Schwab Compliance Solutions portfolio.

Gorjala holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from DePaul University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Millennium Trust Company®

Millennium Trust Company is a leading provider of retirement and institutional services with 1.9 million client accounts holding over $31 billion in assets.

Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors or service providers, and does not offer or sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice. For more information about Millennium Trust Company, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

