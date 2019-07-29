Miller Barondess, LLP Demands Retraction Of Malicious And Defamatory Statements Published By Rachel Maddow, MSNBC And The Daily Beast On Behalf Of Client One America News Network

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25, 2019, Miller Barondess, LLP sent legal notices to Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, The Daily Beast and its reporter Kevin Poulson demanding retraction of defamatory statements regarding Miller Barondess' client One America News Network ("OAN"). Skip Miller, partner at Miller Barondess, LLP, represents OAN, an independent and family-owned television channel focused on providing national and international news coverage. OAN recently became the target of reports claiming that the news organization is a paid Russian propaganda operation. Per Miller, "This is vile, sensationalistic reporting. These defamatory statements must be retracted immediately. One America News Network has no connection to the Russian government or any other government – no connection whatsoever, financial or otherwise."

Cease and Desist to Rachel Maddow of the Rachel Maddow Show

Cease and Desist to Barry Diller of Inter Active Corporation HQ

Cease and Desist to Brian Roberts of MSNBC, owned by Comcast

Cease and Desist to Kevin Poulson – author of Daily Beast article

Miller Barondess is a 35 lawyer firm handling high-stakes litigation and trial work. Skip Miller is ranked among the top trial lawyers in the nation, representing clients from celebrities to Fortune 500 companies to government in litigation matters. The firm also represents clients in a wide range of areas including banking, real estate, intellectual property, corporate and partnership control contests, employment disputes, bankruptcy litigation, antitrust, entertainment, securities, civil rights, and class actions. The firm's attorneys hail from top law schools and aggressively and effectively represent their clients. For more information, please visit www.millerbarondess.com.

