WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Miller-Fireworks-Recalls-Fireworks-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Standard-Explosion-and-Burn-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Fireworks

Hazard: The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing burn and explosion hazards to consumers. The fireworks are banned hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Miller Fireworks toll-free at 833-474-1776 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at sales@millerfireworks.com or online at www.millerfireworks.com and click on "SAFETY" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 3,800

Description:



This recall involves ball bullet rocket fireworks packed in bags of four with model number LB6103 and M-150 cracker fireworks packed in boxes of 36 with model number LA150B. The model numbers are printed on the packaging. The recalled ball bullet rocket fireworks were sold with four different colored fireworks and have "Ball Bullet Rocket" printed on the packaging. The M-150 cracker fireworks were sold in a yellow/orange box and have "Legend Fireworks M-150 Cracker 36 Pieces" printed on the front of the box.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Fremont Fireworks stores in Indiana, Miller Fireworks and J&W Fireworks stores in Ohio and Red Falcon Fireworks and Rocky's Fireworks stores in Michigan from May 2017 through June 2018 for between $4 and $13.

Importer: Miller Fireworks, of Holland, Ohio

Manufactured in: China

