Miller Ink Receives Gold Hermes Creative Award for Work on Yad Sarah Mini-Documentary

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Miller Ink received the Hermes Creative Award Gold prize for its production of a mini-documentary highlighting the work of Friends of Yad Sarah – a non-profit that provides support for an NGO that delivers range of health care programs to meet the needs of people in Israel, particularly underserved communities. The film was produced in partnership with video production house YZ Content, which is based in Los Angeles and Israel. This is the Los Angeles-based strategic communications firm's first Gold Hermes Award.

"The Miller Ink creative team and our partners at YZ Content powerfully captured the story of Yad Sarah, which improves health outcomes every year for millions in Israel, including so many from underserved communities. I am thrilled that our team has been recognized with this honor," said CEO and Founder of Miller Ink, Nathan Miller.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by a third party the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of thousands of marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and media production experts.

About Miller Ink: Miller Ink is a full-service strategic communications firm, which integrates earned, owned, and paid media to deliver consistent results in a rapidly changing field. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Miller Ink serves dozens of businesses, high-profile individuals, and non-profit organizations around the world.

