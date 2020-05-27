Miller Ink Welcomes Danny Greene as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Ink, a Los Angeles-based strategic communications firm, today announced that Danny Greene has joined the company as Managing Director. Danny comes to the firm with over 15 years of experience in organizational strategy, finance, marketing and communications.

"We are thrilled to add a leader with Danny's talent and breadth of experience to the Miller Ink management team," said Miller Ink Founder and CEO Nathan Miller. "Danny will oversee several major strategic projects for Miller Ink, as we continue to grow the company and look for new ways to deliver the most value for clients in a rapidly changing communications environment."

Danny has worked across a range of sectors including investment management, real estate, social impact, and media & technology. In his capacity as a marketing professional, Danny has served as the account lead for a range of high-profile individuals, celebrities, and corporate clients such as Activision, Google, Frito-Lay, and Samsung.

"I am excited to join the team at Miller Ink, which delivers outstanding work on behalf of its clients and is at the cutting-edge of the changing communications landscape," said Danny.

Danny will also serve as Strategic Advisor for Miller Ink's sister company, Ethos Giving.

About Miller Ink: Miller Ink is a full-service strategic communications firm, which integrates earned, owned, and paid media to deliver consistent results in a rapidly changing field. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Miller Ink serves dozens of businesses, high-profile individuals, and non-profit organizations around the world.

