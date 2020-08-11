Miller Mendel, Inc Announces Partnership with Social Intelligence Corp to Further Enhance eSOPH Background Investigation Software

While Miller Mendel has already built a solid reputation for serving the specific hiring needs of public safety agencies, Social Intelligence has spent a decade building an innovative solution to screen candidates' social media profiles and online presence safely without compromising compliance or candidate privacy.

"We are excited to team up with Miller Mendel, whose experience, knowledge and reputation with public agencies make them an ideal partner," said Bianca Lager, President, Social Intel. "Our augmented AI platform marries beautifully with the eSOPH experience, providing city, county, state and federal government agencies compliant and actionable social media data which is a vital tool when hiring for positions of public trust."

"Miller Mendel is determined to provide public safety agencies with the most comprehensive background investigation tools on the market," said Tyler Miller, CEO, Miller Mendel. "Through this strategic partnership with Social Intelligence, our flagship eSOPH platform delivers an even more robust background check, delivering a deeper, more thorough review of candidates' background and helping agencies ensure they're hiring the right people for the job." The Social Intelligence solution will be available through an integration with Miller Mendel's signature eSOPH platform. eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county and state police agencies to conduct over 60,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. It is specifically designed for the public safety pre-employment background investigation process, with public safety agencies using the system estimating a time savings ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent per investigation, and a significant reduction in the use of costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage and filing space.

ABOUT SOCIAL INTELLIGENCE

Social Intelligence provides scalable solutions for one time or continuous search and analysis of web and social data to find actionable employment insights and help companies leverage online data in their employment decisions. As leaders in social media screening, they are committed to providing companies with accurate, actionable insights to create healthier, more inclusive workplaces.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. ("MMI") creates, sells and supports its software technology solutions for local, state and federal public safety agencies, and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county and state government into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

Miller Mendel, Inc Contact:

Tyler Miller

[email protected]



Social Intelligence Corp Contact:

Whitney Van Pelt

[email protected]

SOURCE Miller Mendel, Inc

Related Links

millermendel.com

