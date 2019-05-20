Miller Named 11th President of Ohio Valley Bank

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey E. Smith, chairman of the board of Ohio Valley Bank and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC), recently announced the promotion of Larry E. Miller, II, to the position of president of Ohio Valley Bank and OVBC. Miller was also appointed as the newest member of the Ohio Valley Bank and OVBC boards of directors.

Prior to the promotion and appointment, Miller served as Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of the company. Miller will remain at his location at the Ohio Valley Bank Main Office on Third Avenue in Gallipolis with plans to move into the new executive offices at OVB on the Square once construction is finished.

"When I think about all those who have served before me it is quite humbling. Needless to say, I count it a great privilege and honor to serve as your company's eleventh president," commented Miller.

Miller is the eleventh person to hold the position of president of the company founded in 1872, preceded by Tom Wiseman, Jeff Smith, Jim Dailey, Morris Haskins, Emerson Evans, Albert Merriman, Dr. Lewis Bean, Sherman Eagle, Charles Henking, and Alfred Henking.

Miller, a native of Gallia County, is a graduate of Ohio Valley Christian School and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Finance from Cedarville College. He is also a graduate of the Ohio School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Miller began his career at Ohio Valley Bank in 1986 in the position of teller. Over the past three decades, he has held the positions of teller, internal auditor, treasurer, secretary, as well as several officer and senior management roles.

In addition to being president and a member of the Board of Directors, Miller will also continue in his role as chief operating officer. Tom Wiseman will remain in the position of CEO, and Smith will remain Chairman of the Board.

In his community, Miller is a member of First Baptist Church of Gallipolis, Ohio, where he currently serves as chairman of the Board of Deacons and had served many years as a youth Sunday school teacher. For over two decades, he served on the school board of his alma mater, Ohio Valley Christian School. Through the Bank's Impact Day program, which provides paid days off for community service efforts, Miller has enjoyed spending time building homes through Habitat for Humanity and volunteering with Special Olympics.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 18 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC (Nasdaq: OVBC). The companies' Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

