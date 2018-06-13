Miller Tavern & Beer Garden Opens at Texas Live! in the Arlington Entertainment District
The first-of-its-kind in the country, Miller Tavern & Beer Garden opened August 9th at the brand new, world-class Texas Live! Dining, Entertainment and Hospitality District
14:48 ET
ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its kind, flagship Miller Tavern & Beer Garden opened within Texas Live! in the Arlington Entertainment District on August 9th. Miller Tavern & Beer Garden joins a dynamic line-up of dining and entertainment space which includes Arlington Backyard, Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Troy's, Sports & Social Arlington, Pudge's Pizza, Guy Fieri's Taco Joint, and Lockhart Smokehouse in anchoring Texas Live!.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be part of Texas Live!," said Adam Dettman, Director, Brand Experience for MillerCoors. "This venture is a natural fit for our company, as Miller has a long and proud history in Texas. We've operated a brewery in this state since 1969, so we feel like our heritage here and the community are woven together."
Miller Tavern & Beer Garden offers an unparalleled beer and dining experience for sports fans and visitors to Texas Live!. The venue includes various pub-style rooms that serve as ideal gathering spots for friends and family to connect in a casual, come-as-you-are environment – an indoor pub-style Tavern with a stage for acoustic musical acts, as well as a stunning outdoor Beer Garden that flows into Live! Arena by a two-story, retractable glass façade.
Local guests and out of town visitors will enjoy elevated gastro-pub fare with a twist, presented with the opportunity to pair with world-class beers. Featured menu items include Cherry-Glazed Bourbon Bacon, Pimento Cheese Red Potato Skins and Miller's Fried Chicken with Bacon and Jalapeno Corn Fritters. The venue also features lighter options including Tavern Bowls – perfectly grilled chicken or salmon over citrus-infused quinoa, brown rice, wheat berries, fresh roasted season vegetables and balsamic drizzle.
"Miller Tavern & Beer Garden is a special venue that celebrates Miller's rich heritage, commitment to quality, and commitment to Texas," stated Jim Watry, Chief Operating Officer, Texas Live!.
Texas Live! opened on August 9th with a spectacular four-day Grand Opening Celebration. The district brings a world-class dining and entertainment experience to Arlington in the heart of the Entertainment District, including year-round activity and hundreds of new events for the residents of Arlington and out of town visitors. For more information on upcoming concerts and events, please visit www.texas-live.com/events or engage on Texas Live!'s social media channels on Facebook (@txlive), Instagram (@tx_live) and Twitter (@tx_live). To join the Texas Live! team, please visit www.texas-live.com/careers.
About Texas Live!
Texas Live!, in partnership with the Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and City of Arlington, TX, is a dynamic $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district in the Arlington Entertainment District. One of the largest and most exciting sports-anchored developments in the country, Texas Live! is located between the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park and Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and will sit next to the Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, when it opens in 2020. Texas Live! features 200,000 square feet of best-in-class local, regional and national dining and entertainment venues, as well as a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, Arlington Backyard. Additionally, a luxury hotel, Live! by Loews - Arlington, TX, is currently under construction and will open in 2019. The first of its kind in the country, the flagship Live! by Loews hotel will blend sports and entertainment with first-class hospitality and superior amenities, providing a spectacular location for meeting, event and conventions, as well as a special destination for sports fans, visitors and families. Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX will feature 302 guest rooms, one-of-a-kind amenity space and 35,000 square feet of meeting, event and convention space. For more information on Texas Live!, visit www.texas-live.com or engage on Texas Live!'s social media channels on Facebook (@txlive), Instagram (@tx_live) and Twitter (@tx_live).
SOURCE The Cordish Companies
Share this article