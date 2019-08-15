Millersville University Receives $1.35 Million Grant for Opioid/Addiction Education

MILLERSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help combat the opioid crisis, Millersville University students who are interested in becoming experts in addiction and recovery will receive $840,000 in scholarships, thanks to a grant from the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration. Dr. Alex Redcay, assistant professor in the School of Social Work at Millersville University, is the principal investigator on the $1.35 million three-year grant.

The majority of the grant is 84 scholarships for $10,000 each to Millersville students enrolled in the Master of Social Work (MSW) or the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) starting this fall and lasting for three years.

"The grant will alleviate the financial burden for our students, while at the same time providing the opportunity to receive specialized knowledge and to develop their expertise in addiction; prevention, treatment and recovery," says Redcay. "Our community is in desperate need for professionals who understand the disease of addiction and how to help, not hinder, recovery efforts. Our students will come out with marketable skills and jobs!"

While the grant title is "Opioid Workforce Expansion Program," Redcay says it's not just about opioids. "It's about all addictions. We want to meet the needs of the community," says Redcay.

"Supporting a vibrant regional economy by educating and training a skilled workforce is a top priority for Millersville University," says President Daniel Wubah. "As part of our public mission, we must continue to respond to the needs of our community by reducing costs and developing new academic programs that contribute directly to the demand for a highly qualified workforce. This program enables us to accomplish that goal."

The first scholarships will be given out this fall to eligible students. "We want MSW and DNP students who are interested in working in the addiction field to apply," says Redcay. "We are very interested in students, or potential students, who are in recovery. We'll work with that person because they understand the field better than others."

In addition to the scholarships, the grant will pay for three training events per semester related to prevention, treatment and recovery and a new program coordinator to schedule and arrange the events. The events will be for the scholarship recipients and the community. "We will have trainers to help our students become experts in addiction recovery to the best of their ability," says Redcay.

