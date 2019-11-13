Milligan Partners Wins NYC BigApps Blockchain Challenge

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milligan Partners, a tech consulting firm, won the New York City Economic Development Corporation's (NYCEDC) annual innovation challenge: NYC BigApps. This year's challenge focused on blockchain applications that could be used to improve New York City services in real estate, energy, and identity. Out of over 60 proposals, Milligan Partners made it to the finalists and won in the identity category with MyCity.ID.

MyCity.ID is a self-sovereign digital ID designed to improve the verification of identity-related information. It speeds up the process of applying for social services and benefits by using pre-verified information, making the process easier for residents and service providers. MyCity.ID uses a private blockchain network that keeps individuals' information secure and allows them to control who can see and use their ID.

Throughout the course of the challenge, the team presented targeted ideas and got feedback from city agencies. "The BigApps challenge was a great opportunity to hear from NYC agencies about the challenges they face and design something meaningful and practical that can improve the lives of New Yorkers," said Matt Milligan, Managing Partner for Milligan Partners and co-Founder of Ruuftop.io.

Keziah Cruz, the team's UI/UX designer commented, "The challenge pushed me to think creatively about new ways that we could transform the current city processes and use identity through blockchain technology. It's a great opportunity to make a positive impact, especially for the disadvantaged."

"This was a great opportunity to apply my knowledge to solve an important issue like identity and access to benefits in NYC," said Ian Carvalho, the team's lead developer. "As it's a very complex issue, it was challenging and exciting to think about all the possible scenarios and how the system would handle them. At the end of the day, I believe we had the opportunity to create something that can positively impact a lot of people, and that is the most rewarding part."

For more information, please visit MyCity.ID. For other Milligan Partners blockchain projects, visit Ruuftop.io.

Milligan Partners is a creative team of technologists and management consultants. We make a positive impact through teamwork and innovation. With integrity and a holistic approach to problem-solving, we help our clients design solutions that improve their operations and allow them to better navigate the challenges of tomorrow. Our work focuses on the public sector and transportation services.

Ruuftop.io is a Milligan Partners project created to realize blockchain solutions in tolling, transit, parking, and other transportation services. Ruuftop is using blockchain to streamline the services that drive our communities.

