Milliken & Company increases inventory of reusable protective medical fabrics ideal for PPE

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company, a global diversified manufacturer with more than 150 years of textile expertise, has invested significant resources to increase domestic production of its Milliken Perimeter™ advanced medical fabrics. Since March, the company has distributed more than 10 million yards of reusable medical fabrics in response to the global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). This recent inventory increase signals Milliken's continued commitment to ensuring a sustainable, U.S.-based PPE supply chain.

Reusable medical textiles are ideal when cost is a driving factor and when single-use PPE supply is limited or unreliable. Garments made with Perimeter fabric can be laundered for safe reuse at least 25 times. The current demand for protective medical garments and the potential for shortages in the fall and winter prompted Milliken to prioritize production of the advanced material.

"Scaling up U.S. manufacturing of reusable protective fabrics protects the country's PPE pipeline, which in turn protects more medical professionals," said Chad McAllister, president of Milliken's Textile Division and EVP, Milliken & Co. "These brave people have continued to care for us tirelessly, and we are committed to doing all we can to help keep them safe."

Milliken's durable Perimeter fabric is not only engineered for manufacturing Level 1 and 2 gowns for critical medical environments such as trauma centers but also provides a smart solution for other industries such as dental, educational and hospitality environments where advanced PPE is now important. The material's ability to be used multiple times while maintaining a demonstrated protective barrier makes it a cost-effective, made-in-USA alternative to single-use PPE.

"An increasing number of industries and service providers are looking for American-made PPE solutions to protect their employees and customers. This demand highlights the critical need we noted earlier this year, specifically for the U.S. to have a stable PPE supply chain," McAllister said. "Our goal at Milliken is to be part of the solution, so we're proactively taking steps to help avoid another shortage of critical PPE."

Milliken is collaborating with industry partners to ensure protective garments made with Milliken Perimeter fabric are available immediately across the country.

About Milliken & Company

Materials science expert Milliken & Company knows that a single molecule has the potential to change the world. With innovative solutions across the textile, flooring, specialty chemical, and healthcare industries, Milliken answers some of the world's greatest challenges. Named to the World's Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere Institute for 14 years, the company continues to meet the moment with an unwavering commitment to sustainably solving problems for its customers and communities. Eight thousand associates across 46 locations globally rally behind a common purpose: to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram,LinkedIn and Twitter.

