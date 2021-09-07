Milliman acquires SkySail Rx, enhances pharmacy data analytics capabilities

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the acquisition of SkySail Rx, a pharmacy benefit technology firm that specializes in leveraging data for all aspects of pharmacy benefit pricing and contract management. The addition gives Milliman's clients a more robust platform for managing pharmacy benefits and complements the firm's existing suite of analytic tools.

"Milliman is already the leading expert in pharmacy benefits and pharmacy data management. The addition of SkySail gives us an advanced analytic platform to support the ever-evolving needs of our clients," says Milliman's Global Health Practice Director, Tom Snook.

SkySail gives clients the ability to dynamically analyze large amounts of pharmacy data to drive efficiency and compliance. Given the complexity of pharmacy benefits, even a small mistake or oversight can have significant financial implications. SkySail maximizes the opportunities using a powerful analytic platform to mitigate the risk of expensive mistakes, lower costs, and help improve beneficiary pharmacy benefits experience.

"Pharmacy industry stakeholders are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs, ensure compliance, and be more efficient. By joining with an independent firm like Milliman, SkySail can enhance our unique industry approach and generate natural business synergies that provide clients with an unparalleled blend of valuable objective advice and innovative tools for managing pharmacy benefits," says SkySail Principal, Chuck Gamsu.

For more about the combined capabilities, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/products/SkySail.

