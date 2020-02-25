Milliman adds IBEW Local 405 as a retirement services client

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting, actuarial, and benefits administration firms, today announced it has added the IBEW Local 405 Deferred Savings Plan as a defined contribution client. The plan includes 900 participants and $184 million in assets.

"We chose Milliman based on recommendations from other unions as well as our consultants," says Bill Hanes, Business Manager and Trustee. "Milliman's reputation among labor unions and our peers in the industry is very good."

Milliman will provide recordkeeping, communications, and ERISA consulting services for the plan.

"We are excited to work with the IBEW Local 405," says Gerald Erickson, principal and DC Taft-Hartley practice leader at Milliman. "The trustees valued our independence and transparency, but it was also important that our viewpoints aligned regarding how to best serve the needs of their members. Our philosophies were consistent."

For information on Milliman's employee benefit services, go to https://us.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits.

