Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funded status continues to slide in July

"While corporate pensions are still ahead of where they were at the start of 2021 – when the funded ratio was 90.3% – full-funding is slipping further away," said Zorast Wadia, author of the Milliman 100 PFI. "This two-month decrease in discount rates is driving what would have otherwise been a banner year for corporate pensions."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 2.84% by the end of 2021 and 3.44% by the end of 2022) and asset gains (10.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 102% by the end of 2021 and 119% by the end of 2022. Under a pessimistic forecast (2.34% discount rate at the end of 2021 and 1.74% by the end of 2022 and 2.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 92% by the end of 2021 and 84% by the end of 2022.

