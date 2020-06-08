Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funding deficit grows to $306 billion in May as discount rates neared all-time lows

SEATTLE, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its latest Pension Funding Index (PFI), which analyzes the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension plans. In May, the PFI funding deficit grew to $306 billion as discount rates dropped to 2.76%, nearing all-time index lows and offsetting positive investment gains for the month.

Despite a robust 1.85% investment return, the funding ratio for Milliman's PFI dropped from 84.5% at the end of April to 84.0% as of May 31. This is the second consecutive month where discount rate decreases have countered the strong investment returns of the Milliman 100 companies. Asset values for the PFI plans increased by $24 billion to $1.605 trillion during May, while the PFI projected benefit obligation (PBO) increased by $41 billion during May to $1.911 trillion, the result of a 16 basis-point drop.

"With discount rates moored below 3% for the second month in a row, corporate pensions have been unable to regain any ground – despite the positive stock market returns," said Zorast Wadia, author of the Milliman 100 PFI.

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 3.11% by the end of 2020 and 3.71% by the end of 2021) and asset gains (10.5% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 92% by the end of 2020 and 108% by the end of 2021. Under a pessimistic forecast (2.41% discount rate by the end of 2020 and 1.81% by the end of 2021 and 2.5% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 80% by the end of 2020 and 73% by the end of 2021.

