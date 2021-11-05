Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funding inches closer to full funding, hitting 98.1% in October

Corporate pensions saw strong investment returns with a monthly gain of 2.10%, the second-largest monthly return of 2021 Tweet this

"We're seeing the funded status deficit for these pensions inch closer and closer to zero as strong investment markets continue to drive funding improvements," said Zorast Wadia, author of the Milliman 100 PFI. "But with discount rates mired below 3.00% for the past 12 months it's a marathon not a sprint to full funding ."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 2.82% by the end of 2021 and 3.42% by the end of 2022) and asset gains (10.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 101% by the end of 2021 and 117% by the end of 2022. Under a pessimistic forecast with similar interest rate and asset movements (2.62% discount rate at the end of 2021 and 2.02% by the end of 2022 and 2.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 97% by the end of 2021 and 88% by the end of 2022.

To view the complete Pension Funding Index, go to www.milliman.com/pfi. To see Milliman's full range of annual Pension Funding Studies, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits/pension-funding-studies. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at [email protected].

