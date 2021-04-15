Milliman analysis: Corporate pensions near 'full funding,' with funded ratio up to 98.4% in March

Milliman PFI plans are now less than two percentage points away from 'full funding' levels. Tweet this

The Milliman 100 PFI asset value remained at $1.760 trillion during March due to a relatively low monthly return of 0.37%. But the liability improvements propelled the funded ratio higher, climbing from 95.1% at the end of February to 98.4% as of March 31, 2021. The Milliman PFI plans are now less than two percentage points away from 'full funding' levels.

"Discount rates have increased now for three months in a row, bringing full funding within reach for the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension plans," said Zorast Wadia, author of the Milliman 100 PFI. "The last time these plans had a funded ratio over 100% was in 2008, just before the global financial crisis."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 3.57% by the end of 2021 and 4.17% by the end of 2022) and asset gains (10.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 110% by the end of 2021 and 127% by the end of 2022. Under a pessimistic forecast (2.67% discount rate at the end of 2021 and 2.07% by the end of 2022 and 2.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 92% by the end of 2021 and 84% by the end of 2022.

