Milliman analysis: Pension risk transfer competition estimated to save plan sponsors 3.3% of buyout costs as of November 30

"Throughout 2021 we've seen that savings from a competitive bid process have contributed to increased appetite in the group annuity market," says Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the study. "Looking ahead to 2022, we expect competitive buyout pricing to continue to be front and center for plan sponsors deciding on de-risking strategies or plan termination."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the competitive and average costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

