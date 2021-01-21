Milliman analysis: Public pensions' funded ratio soars to record-setting 78.6% in Q4 2020

"This funded ratio is the highest recorded in the history of Milliman's Public Pension Funding Study." Tweet this

"The first and fourth quarters of 2020 illustrate just how closely public pension funding is tied to the vagaries of the market," said Becky Sielman, author of Milliman's Public Pension Funding Study. "Given the swings we saw this past year, the start of 2021 is a good time for plan sponsors to revisit their plans' investment portfolios to make sure the investment strategy matches their current risk appetite."

In aggregate, PPFI plans experienced an estimated investment return of 8.36% in Q4 2020, resulting in a $388 billion gain in the market value of assets. This was offset by approximately $25 billion flowing out of the plans, as benefits paid out exceeded contributions coming in from employers and plan members. Twenty-nine plans now stand above the 90% funded mark, compared with 12 plans at the end of Q2 2020. Meanwhile, at the lower end of the spectrum, four plans moved above 60% funded, bringing the total number of plans under this mark to 22.

