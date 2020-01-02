Milliman announces Thomas D. Snook Global Health Practice Director

"Milliman has many luminary talents, and Tom has long stood out as a leader," says Steve White, Milliman Chief Executive Officer. "Healthcare markets are juggling constant innovation, rising costs, and more data than ever, making the work that Milliman does vitally important. Tom is the ideal person to lead us into the next decade."

Milliman's health discipline employs more health actuaries that any firm in the world. In addition to actuaries, Milliman healthcare experts include technologists, clinicians, pharmacists, and public health professionals. The firm's health professionals operate all over the world.

Snook first joined Milliman in 1988 and has served as a principal in the Phoenix office of Milliman since 1996. His clients have included managed care plans operating in commercial, ACA, and Medicaid markets, as well as provider groups taking insurance risk under value-based payment arrangements. He graduated from Rice University in 1983 and became a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 1988. Tom is a frequent speaker at Society of Actuaries and other professional and industry meetings. He has been an active author and speaker on topics relating to healthcare reform.

"Milliman is the leader in healthcare financial expertise and I am excited and honored to serve in my new role," said Snook. "When it comes to healthcare, Milliman has an unmatched combination of experience, expertise, data, and intellectual property, putting us in a rare position to help our clients address the cost and efficiency problems facing healthcare systems in the US and around the world."

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman