Milliman Contribution Will Help Extend The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Program in Milwaukee

"We are so grateful to Milliman IntelliScript for its support of The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Program and for its dedication to changing lives with math education," said Therese Marske, EA, Regional Program Coordinator, Great Lakes. "As remote learning continues, teachers and students need the individualized tutoring, community building, and mentorship this transformational grant will provide. Milliman IntelliScript's commitment means more students will have access to high-quality tutoring at no cost."

The goal of Math Motivators is to close the opportunity gap to, in turn, close the achievement gap by using a volunteer-driven math tutoring program that pairs underserved middle and high school students with professionals and college students with strong mathematics backgrounds. Last year, Math Motivators mobilized over 600 volunteers to tutor over 1,000 students at 42 sites in 19 cities across the nation. Since the pandemic hit, the program has successfully pivoted to a virtual platform, enabling the program to support students in a broader range of locations, including urban and rural areas more distant from where our volunteers work and reside. In AY2020‒21, Math Motivators will provide virtual tutoring to students in 25 cities in 15 states plus the District of Columbia.

"Our employees expressly chose to get involved with Math Motivators because we don't want a single talented, curious student to miss out on the promise of a good education," said Chris Martin, Managing Principal with Milliman IntelliScript. "Many of Milliman IntelliScript's own people are actuaries. We know firsthand how powerful and essential math is, not just in business but every aspect of life. We're thrilled to help bring this critically needed program to Milwaukee-area students."

About Milliman IntelliScript

Milliman IntelliScript offers industry-leading risk management solutions to the insurance industry. Based in Milwaukee, the Milliman IntelliScript team has been a preferred vendor to insurance carriers since 2001.

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. In 2019, Milliman worked with The Actuarial Foundation to become the first Visionary Level Sponsor of the Math Motivators program.

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution for the actuarial industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

