Milliman IntelliScript and Clareto Announce New Integration to Provide Insurers with Electronic Health Record Data

SEATTLE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman IntelliScript and Clareto today announced a new collaboration to deliver electronic health record (EHR) data to life, long-term care, and disability insurers via the IntelliScript user platform. The collaboration supports the industry's movement toward comprehensive insurtech solutions that modernize the insurance application and underwriting process and meet consumer preference for a superior digital experience.

Milliman IntelliScript aggregates and interprets real-time prescription, medical claims, credit, and other consumer data to help insurance carriers instantly and accurately assess an applicant's risk profile. The arrangement will enable IntelliScript to extend Clareto's vast array of health information exchange (HIE) and EHR data resources to clients in a one-stop-shop format.





"We're always seeking out collaborations that deliver high-quality electronic data to our clients. It makes sense to leverage Clareto's HIE experience and EHR network to increase value to the insurers we serve," said Angela Bolduc, Principal and Managing Director at Milliman IntelliScript. "Over the coming months, we'll make Clareto EHR data available to our clients directly from our interface and ultimately provide interpretation through our Irix® underwriting rules engine."

"Insurers are excited about the potential for EHR data to significantly reduce time-consuming and invasive tools like paramedical exams and traditional attending physician statements, enabling a faster and better customer experience," said Dave Dorans, CEO of Clareto. "This arrangement with Milliman IntelliScript helps to align underwriting with new distribution models and streamline the insurance purchase process."

About Milliman IntelliScript

Milliman IntelliScript offers industry-leading risk management solutions to the insurance industry and has been a preferred insurtech provider since 2001. IntelliScript is part of Milliman, Inc., which is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For more information, visit rxhistories.com.

About Clareto

MedVirginia, Inc., doing business as Clareto, has been a long-time innovator in the field of health information exchange. Today, the combination digital health and insurtech company is translating its unique history and experience in healthcare interoperability to commercialize novel use cases and pursue emerging market opportunities, with an initial focus on modernizing insurance underwriting and claims processes. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Clareto is led by a multi-disciplinary management team with deep expertise in the healthcare and insurance sectors. For more information about Clareto, please visit clareto.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Related Links

www.milliman.com

