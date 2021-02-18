Milliman MedInsight Ranked Best in KLAS for Payer Quality Analytics for Third Year in a Row

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedInsight, Milliman, Inc.'s highly regarded platform for data warehousing and healthcare analytics, ranked number one in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report for Payer Quality Analytics. MedInsight receives this honor for the third year in a row. KLAS, a research firm focused on the healthcare IT market since 1996, publishes this report every year, recognizing outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care.

Based on thousands of interviews with healthcare organizations conducted by KLAS, this report ranks healthcare IT software and service vendors across numerous market segments. This year's Best in KLAS report included grades across six targeted customer experience pillars: culture, relationship, operations, product, value, and loyalty.

MedInsight's Client Advisory Board, which consists of 11 client organizations from the payer, provider, employer, state government and all-payer database markets, is a source of constant guidance and feedback. This dedicated group of MedInsight clients advises on new product releases and updates, as well as overall direction of the organization; the Client Advisory Board's work is a notable contributor in the effort it takes to achieve this type of accomplishment.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said KLAS President, Adam Gale. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

During the preparation of the annual Best in KLAS report, KLAS reviews more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers that year. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for the 3rd year in a row. I want to thank our staff and clients for persevering in a difficult past year. Despite the challenges, we all collaborated and worked together to use data and analytics to continue to improve healthcare insurance and delivery," said Rich Moyer, Chief Product Officer for MedInsight.

For more information about Milliman MedInsight's products go to www.medinsight.milliman.com.

About Milliman MedInsight

Milliman MedInsight is one of the healthcare industry's most highly regarded platforms for data warehousing and healthcare analytics. MedInsight Solutions have been adopted by over 300 health plans, employers, at-risk providers/ACOs, state governments, community health coalitions, and third party administrators. Additionally, MedInsight has standalone Products that provide preconfigured or custom reporting and data configurations that can address specific business needs.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on so­ftware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

