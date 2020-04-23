Milliman projects COVID-19 pandemic could reduce 2020 U.S. healthcare expenditures by $75 billion to $575 billion

"While the testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients is increasing healthcare costs across the country, these expenses are dwarfed by the cost reductions resulting from the deferral of nearly all elective care and other care that can be delayed," said Doug Norris, principal and consulting actuary.

"Ultimately, the magnitude of cost reductions will depend on how long care is deferred," said Matt Kramer, consulting actuary. "If there is a second wave of infections, or if the first wave is elongated and lasts into the fall, some amount will be offset, but regardless of the scenario, we expect COVID-19 will actually reduce U.S. healthcare expenditures in 2020."

"Deferral of care will have a significant short- to medium-termed effect on health expenditures, but some of that will boomerang back when patients can access care normally and proceed with services that were delayed," said Charlie Mills, principal and consulting actuary.

To view the complete report go to https://www.milliman.com/covid19costs. Milliman will host a public webinar to discuss the analysis and findings on April 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may register for the webinar at https://milliman.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C8HUAG9ySI6CAEODy6_YnA.

