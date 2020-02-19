Milliman report on U.S. organ and tissue transplants projects 11% rise in average annual cost in 2020

While the findings vary greatly by transplant and population type, the study found that for all combined organ and tissue transplants, per member costs based on billed charges saw an average annual increase of 11% for those under age 65, and 10.5% for those age 65 and over when compared to the 2017 report. The analysis also examined trends in hospital lengths of stay, average waiting times for organs, and changes in survival rates between our 2017 and 2020 reports, with results varying by transplant.

New this year, the report also explores emerging innovations and issues in the areas of organ viability and availability, such as the use of bioengineering, xenotransplantation, and anti-Hepatitis C drugs to combat shortages and growing waitlists.

"There are a number of scientific and policy initiatives geared at improving the availability of and access to much-needed organ and tissue transplants," said Nick Ortner, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the study. "As new technologies emerge, Milliman's research will continue to be an important tool for physicians, insurers, and the public to better understand the utilization, billed charges, and related trends associated with this vital healthcare service."

To view the complete report go to https://www.milliman.com/insight/2020-US-organ-and-tissue-transplants.

