Milliman selected as MassHealth DSRIP Technical Assistance vendor for actuarial/financial and population health management services

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm today announced that it has been selected as a vendor for MassHealth's Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) Technical Assistance (TA) program and the MA DSRIP TA Marketplace. The TA Marketplace serves to enable MassHealth Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Community Partners (CPs) to easily navigate and tap into the array of resources and supports available to them through the MassHealth DSRIP TA Program.

Milliman was selected as a vendor for both its actuarial/financial and population health management expertise, including extensive work with MassHealth partners on alternative payment models, telehealth, and advanced population health analytics and data warehousing. TA Vendors were procured competitively for the program based on their demonstrated experience and expertise in individual TA domains.

"Milliman has already helped numerous MassHealth ACOs and MCOs navigate today's changing healthcare landscape," says Howard Kahn, a principal and consulting actuary at Milliman. "We're pleased MassHealth has recognized this expertise by naming Milliman a vendor in the DSRIP TA program."

To contact Milliman via the MassHealth DSRIP TA marketplace, visit https://www.ma-dsrip-ta.com/vendor/milliman/. For more on Milliman's work with ACOs and Community Partners nationally, visit http://us.milliman.com/solutions/healthcare/.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.milliman.com

