Milliman Wins Prestigious 2020 Gold Quill Award

SEATTLE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman recently won a 2020 Gold Quill Award in Human Resources and Benefits Communication from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

Milliman received the award for its "Benefits = Coverage You Can Count On" Open Enrollment campaign, a new benefits brand designed to play off the firm's actuarial roots. Milliman used a four-month multimedia campaign to roll out the new brand and promote active enrollment to its 2,900 U.S. employees.

Of the entry, judges commented, "Milliman's key messages were well thought-out and creatively stated. The materials are highly likely to capture audience attention and engage them. Well done tackling a complex project, especially given that for the first time in two decades, Milliman was planning to transition to new benefit carriers."

"We are honored to have been recognized internationally for outstanding achievement in communication," said Vicki Gleeson, Milliman Chief Human Resources Officer. "The employee feedback we received mirrors the judges' comments. They loved it!"

"We are always thrilled to support our clients in achieving their business and benefit objectives through effective communication," said Julie Bentz, Principal and Communication Director, EB Admin Practice. "This win is especially meaningful for us, since we were working on behalf of our own company and our co-workers."

For more than 40 years, IABC's Gold Quill Awards have recognized excellence in strategic communication worldwide and are acknowledged as one of the most prestigious awards programs in the industry.

"Each year I am incredibly impressed by the work of the Gold Quill winners and this year is no exception," said Stephanie Doute, CAE, executive director of IABC. "Gold Quill Award winners demonstrate a mastery of all elements of strategic communication and have the measurable business results to prove their success."

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

