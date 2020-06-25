Million Stories Media Takes On Financial Literacy

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Million Stories Media is a free new online channel that harnesses the power of entertainment and storytelling to make money matters easy, inspiring and manageable. With the current COVID-19 crisis, millions of people and businesses are faced with uncertain, extremely worrisome financial futures. Million Stories aims to provide millennials the financial skills and entrepreneurial mindset to face these challenges. Million Stories Media can be found at www.millionstories.com and on social media @millionstoriesmedia.

The channel is populated with original, curated and partner content consisting of authentic, inspiring and helpful stories, many of which feature familiar faces like NFL superstar, Richard Sherman, Olympic medalist Danell Leyva and YouTube comedienne GloZell Green. Through great storytelling and compelling entertainment, Million Stories Media intends to break down the taboo of talking about finances and change the perception that financial matters are complicated, boring, or even hopeless. The channel also features free extensive, easy-to-use learning resources.

Series range from no-nonsense tips and strategies to heartfelt and inspirational stories. Adulting with Richard Sherman is a 12-episode series showcasing the San Francisco 49er's captain coaching young people through some of their first 'adult' financial decisions. American Paycheck features uplifting stories of millennials rebuilding communities and creating their own paths. To see the other shows available, please visit www.millionstories.com.

Million Stories is addressing critical issues which have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic with original Instagram content for young people. The channel's first series, Heads or Tails, answers questions about money, employment and health. It's hosted by Joey Sasso, charismatic winner of Netflix's reality show "The Circle", and features NBC Financial Correspondent Jean Chatzky, CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management Johnny Taylor, and internet doctor celebrity Dr. Mike Varshavski. Million Stories' second series, COVID Chats, brings together young Americans from diverse geographic and socioeconomic backgrounds who share their personal experiences, concerns, learnings and successes during the pandemic.

These two series have already reached impressive audience numbers, with over 1.2 million views in just four weeks. The demand for Million Stories' brand of fast, simple and entertaining information has been so strong, the non-profit channel has announced the renewal of Heads or Tails for an additional 12 episodes.

"Storytelling has a profound impact on our hearts and minds. Million Stories Media is all about breaking the taboo of talking about money and learning to think like an entrepreneur" said Singleton Foundation CEO, Shelley Miles. "We want people to take action and learn the skills they need to manage their financial futures actively and with confidence, which is more critical than ever in these turbulent times."

Million Stories Media is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship. Singleton Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring entrepreneurship and making financial competence fun, easy to understand, engaging and accessible for all. It is led by a team of entertainment veterans from Disney, DreamWorks, BBC, Lionsgate, among others, who believe compelling entertainment can act as a catalyst to elevate a national conversation around a topic that is largely ignored in the classroom. For more information about The Singleton Foundation, please visit: www.singletonfoundation.org

