Million Women Mentors Announces 2021 Summit
Oct 12, 2021, 06:00 ET
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Million Women Mentors (MWM) is excited to host its annual summit, sparking interest and raising confidence in girls and women around the world to pursue, persist and succeed in STEM careers. MWM is the premiere network of leaders from business, government, postsecondary, nonprofit, and K-12 organizations who are committed to advancing women in STEM and building a diverse, robust, and sustainable STEM workforce.
The 2021 summit will showcase some of the major achievements of 2021 nationally and globally and will see the official launch of the technology platform Atlas; designed to help women and girls across the world discover and connect with mentors. MWM will also present the findings from a yearlong survey on corporate mentoring featuring US and international corporations and non-profits.
"We are grateful to all our amazing members who give up their time to make the world a better place for others. Over the last seven years MWM has facilitated more than two million mentoring relationships, forever changing lives," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of Million Women Mentors. "The new Atlas platform will help us grow and provide structure to the MWM network globally, providing much needed discovery capability and resources for mentors and mentees alike."
The 2021 MWM Summit speakers represent a curated group of state and corporate leaders from North America, Europe and the Pacific Rim who are committed to creating a diverse and sustainable STEM workforce. Speakers include Senators and State Representatives from Louisiana and South Carolina, the Lieutenant Governor of Delaware and female leaders from the Texas Girls Collaborative Project, Procter and Gamble, Olay, Intel Corporation, Northwestern Mutual, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S.-Pakistan Women's Council, the founder of the Turkish Women's International Network and many more passionate MWM members.
The full speaker list and information on how to register for this free event can be found here at https://2021-million-women-mentors-summit.heysummit.com
About Million Women Mentors
Million Women Mentors (MWM) is an initiative of STEMconnector to spark the interest and confidence in women and girls to pursue STEM careers and leadership opportunities through the power of mentoring. The mission of the MWM network is to encourage girls and women to pursue, persist, and succeed in STEM careers.
www.millionwomenmentors.com
