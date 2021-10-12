Million Women Mentors Announces 2021 Summit

Stand up to champion women and girls in STEM. Join the MWM Summit on October 13th. Tweet this

"We are grateful to all our amazing members who give up their time to make the world a better place for others. Over the last seven years MWM has facilitated more than two million mentoring relationships, forever changing lives," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of Million Women Mentors. "The new Atlas platform will help us grow and provide structure to the MWM network globally, providing much needed discovery capability and resources for mentors and mentees alike."

The 2021 MWM Summit speakers represent a curated group of state and corporate leaders from North America, Europe and the Pacific Rim who are committed to creating a diverse and sustainable STEM workforce. Speakers include Senators and State Representatives from Louisiana and South Carolina, the Lieutenant Governor of Delaware and female leaders from the Texas Girls Collaborative Project, Procter and Gamble, Olay, Intel Corporation, Northwestern Mutual, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S.-Pakistan Women's Council, the founder of the Turkish Women's International Network and many more passionate MWM members.

The full speaker list and information on how to register for this free ev­ent can be found here at https://2021-million-women-mentors-summit.heysummit.com

About Million Women Mentors

Million Women Mentors (MWM) is an initiative of STEMconnector to spark the interest and confidence in women and girls to pursue STEM careers and leadership opportunities through the power of mentoring. The mission of the MWM network is to encourage girls and women to pursue, persist, and succeed in STEM careers.

www.millionwomenmentors.com

Contact:

CW Warwick,

[email protected]

SOURCE Million Women Mentors (MWM)

Related Links

http://www.millionwomenmentors.com

