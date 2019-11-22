Millionaire Match Anticipates Annual Seasonal Growth as Millionaires Seek Love for the Holidays and the New Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millionaire Match has begun to see an uptick in new subscribers as the holiday season begins, and anticipates a larger than normal surge as it's newly released Luxury feature is being hailed a success by active users, who prefer the level of autonomy it provides. In addition, the new millionaires increased 7%, compared with last year since the new feature launched in October, 2019.

Millionaire Match, founded in 2001, a leading online dating site that reached 4 million members in April 2019, is geared specifically to wealthy individuals with an annual income of $200,000.

The company has seen a spike in members since they launched their "Luxury" feature in October that allows clients to utilize profile photos consisting of luxury goods versus personal photos that afford another layer of autonomy, to the company's already private and safety-driven suite of precautionary features welcomed by their subscribers, who value their privacy based on their status. Clients include top-tier professionals including doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEO's, and entrepreneurs, who are seeking an array of compatible qualities in a match, including equal financially stability .

"We normally see annual growth via members beginning in November, with its peak from early December, through the month of January, as the holidays bring a sense of hope and optimism among single individuals," Johnny Du, Chief Operating Officer of Millionaire Match said. Du further stated, "Our specific client base is unique, so with the new Luxury profile feature, coupled with the many privacy, safety and 24/7 real-time customer services we offer, the Millionaire sector feel more comfortable than ever before signing up to Millionaire Match to find a compatible fit. We anticipate the highest new subscriber season to date, and look forward to the many successful love-match stories our customer's share."

Since reaching the 4 million member milestone, Millionaire Match continues to rapidly add new customers, which the company anticipates will increase exponentially, with higher numbers than previous users, through the holiday season and the month of January 2020. The increase forecast will likely be directly attributed to the company's unique features, hands-on moderation, and specialized algorithms, which help users obtain more matches based on accurate preferences. The company's one-of-a-kind, match-making algorithm helps those seeking love and/or companionship find the best fit by recommending suitable matches based on a myriad of member preferences such as gender, age, location, height, career, income and body type.

For additional information and to download apps, please visit https://www.millionairematch.com/

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.millionairedating.millionairematch

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/millionaire-match-upscale/id1484587490

SOURCE MillionaireMatch.com

Related Links

https://www.millionairematch.com/

