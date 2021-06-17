Millions to gain access to Psychedelic Psychotherapy in bid to fight pandemic induced depression and anxiety

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NEW service will now provide 100 million Americans with greater access to the strong psychedelic drug ketamine in a bid to tackle sky-rocketing anxiety and depression.

Launched today for the first time Journey Clinical provides self-employed psychotherapists and independent practices the necessary access to a prescriber to offer ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) to patients.

One-in-ten Americans are taking anti-depressant medication with the majority taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) such as Prozac, Celexa and Lexapro. These drugs increase the brain's absorption of the hormone serotonin which stabilises moods, feelings and well-being.

However an increasing number of people believe anxiety and depression stems from internalised trauma which SSRIs fail to tackle.

Advocates of psychedelic therapy say they are able to confront their repressed traumas while experiencing a heightened state of consciousness to tackle the root cause of the problem.

Psychedelic therapy has become one the fastest growing treatments for anxiety and depression with more than half of Americans (53%) ready to embrace psychedelic therapies[i].

Ketamine is legally available with a prescription however until today its use was primarily available to patients from chain clinics, resulting in millions unable to gain access to the therapy.

Despite its growing popularity, there is a glaring lack of clinicians equipped with the tools and training to provide the treatment for a psychiatric disease which is affecting 40 percent of US adults.[ii]

Pre-COVID-19, the National Center for Health Statistics estimated some 50 million Americans were fighting depression.[iii]

The pandemic has exacerbated the mental health crisis, with some 100 million now estimated to be dealing with depression today.[iv]

Jonathan Sabbagh, co-founder of Journey Clinical, said: "At Journey Clinical we support a conscientious collaborative care model to optimise clinical outcomes empowering psychotherapists to safely deliver KAP to the millions of people who need them."

In March 2021, Journey Clinical completed its pre-seed funding round, with key support from Neo Kuma Ventures, PsyMed Ventures, and Beckley Waves, and will open its seed round this month.

Investor Amanda Fielding, co-founder of Beckley Waves and founder of the Beckley Foundation: "Journey Clinical's offer to independent psychotherapists is absolutely critical for ensuring ketamine and other psychedelic-assisted therapies are available to patients who can't afford or don't trust chain clinics."

[i] Majority of Americans ready to embrace psychedelic therapy | YouGov

[ii] Facts & Statistics | Anxiety and Depression Association of America, ADAA

[iii] https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/covid19/pulse/mental-health.htm

[iv] Ibid

SOURCE Journey Clinical