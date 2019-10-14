Millions worldwide to participate in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills

While earthquake drills held any day of the year can be registered at ShakeOut.org , many will participate on International ShakeOut Day (Thursday, October 17, in 2019, coinciding with the 30 th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake which shook the San Francisco Bay Area of California). See the many major media events happening with ShakeOut in California (Bay Area and SoCal), Washington, Missouri, and elsewhere at ShakeOut.org/calendar . More than 22 million people around the world are expected to participate on October 17, including more than 19 million people within the United States and its territories. Registration is ongoing and these numbers will increase; check ShakeOut.org for current totals.

"ShakeOut encourages cross-sector, whole community conversation and action about earthquake preparedness, inspiring people to make better decisions for how they can prepare to survive and recover," said Mark Benthien, Global ShakeOut Coordinator and Outreach Director for the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California. "We're all in this together!"

Recommended actions for a variety of special situations (in a theater, in a car, etc.) and for people with disabilities are described at EarthquakeCountry.org/step5 in the form of text, graphics, and videos, for a variety of learners.

"Earthquakes can happen in any community at any time," said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Acting Administrator Pete Gaynor. "I encourage everyone to participate in ShakeOut because it's a quick and easy way to get the training needed to keep you safe in the event of an earthquake."

KEY MEDIA RESOURCES:

ShakeOut.org/media – guidance for promoting and reporting on ShakeOut, lists of ShakeOut media venues, recent releases and contacts

ShakeOut.org/messaging – B-Roll, still graphics, and animated GIFs to aid reporting on general preparedness and ShakeOut

ShakeOut.org is managed by the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) at the University of Southern California, with funding from the National Science Foundation, United States Geological Survey, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

