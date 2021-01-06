Milo: The Action Communicator, Wins CES 2021 Innovation Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo™, the action communicator, announces it has won a CES® 2021 Innovation Award for outstanding design and engineering. Milo is the walkie-talkie reimagined on an advanced software and hardware platform, enabling simple multi-way, full-duplex group voice conversations in the moment, transforming experiences for outdoor adventurers on the trails, slopes or water.

Milo received more than $2.5 million in preorders, with more than 17,000 devices pre-ordered in 37 days during its Kickstarter campaign which closed on November 12, making it the 5th most funded technology hardware campaign of all time.1

"Recognition by CES is yet another endorsement of Milo's technology and our mission," said Peter Celinski, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Loose Cannon Systems, the developer of Milo. "With the massive global demand during our pre-order campaign, we're scaling production and are looking forward to bringing Milo to consumers in the new year."

The CES Innovation Awards program, produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry experts , including designers, engineers and members of the media, reviewed over 1200 submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Built for adventurers, Milo integrates multiple patented world-first features to deliver high-quality natural conversation, packaged in a simple and beautiful design. By simply clipping Milo to a pocket, handlebars or an armband, a group can talk at a conversational volume, hands-free and phone-free, while staying focused on the action.

ABOUT MILO

Milo™ has created the The Action Communicator category. It enables adventurers to speak while they ride, surf or ski. Whether on the slopes, the trail or the water, Milo provides uninterrupted conversation across an encrypted mesh network to enable simple, phone-free, hands-free group voice in any conditions. For more information visit the Milo website: https://www.okmilo.com

