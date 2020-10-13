Milrose Consultants and Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Partnership with Permit Advisors

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, and Milrose Consultants ("Milrose" or the "Company"), a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment and consulting solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Permit Advisors, a full-service permit expediting and consulting firm based in Beverly Hills, CA.

Founded by President Roy Hasson in 2008, Permit Advisors offers full-service permit project management solutions to clients across the country. Due to its efficient expediting, high success rate, and world-class team of project managers, Permit Advisors has developed strong relationships with clients in the corporate, retail, automotive, hospitality and healthcare sectors throughout the U.S.

Milrose Consultants and Permit Advisors will leverage each other's capabilities and geographic reach to better serve clients by offering an expanded service portfolio across a national footprint.

Domenick Chieco, CEO of Milrose Consultants, commented, "The combined Milrose and Permit Advisors national platform will allow us the unique opportunity to provide a broader and more diverse set of services in New York, California, and across the country. We are thrilled to partner with this incredible team and together leverage and grow our industry leading size and market share."

President of Permit Advisors, Roy Hasson, said, "I'm very excited to join forces with Milrose Consultants in a strategic partnership focused on growth and expansion on a national level. By partnering with Milrose, we have the ability to provide a higher quality of service to our client base in existing and new markets."

Southfield Partner, Tim Lewis, commented on the transaction, "Bringing together two of the nation's leading building code compliance, consulting and expediting firms presents an exciting opportunity to deepen client relationships and expand our service offering on a national scale. We are very impressed by the business that Roy Hasson and the entire Permit Advisors team have built over the years and look forward to partnering with them as we continue to execute on the Company's growth strategy."

OFS Capital and Modern Bank provided debt financing. Wiggin & Dana provided legal counsel to Milrose and Southfield Capital.

About Milrose

Milrose is a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions to the Class A commercial real estate market. The Company enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the highly regulated and complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, due diligence and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

