Milstein Medical Asian American Partnership Foundation Announces 2020 Grant Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milstein Medical Asian American Partnership (MMAAP) Foundation announced its 2020 Research Project Awards in Senior Health (under the Irma and Paul Milstein Program for Senior Health) and Dermatology in Atopic Dermatitis.

MMAAP Foundation's Research Project Award supports a research project, conducted in China in partnership with a collaborator at a top U.S. institution that has the potential to make a measurable impact on healthcare within two years.

Since its establishment, MMAAP Foundation has awarded over 60 Fellowship and Research Project Awards to support the work of exceptional scientists and investigators who have demonstrated the vision, drive and dedication to make scientific discovery and advancements in these targeted medical fields. These outstanding award recipients represent over 30 prestigious Chinese medical institutions, including Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Peking University Institute of Hematology, West China Hospital at Sichuan University, Hushan Hospital at Shanghai Fudan University, and many others.

"A visionary leader, our MMAAP Foundation Chairman and Founder, Howard Milstein, continues to provide generous support during current difficult period of time with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic" said Sean X. Leng, MD, PhD, President of MMAAP Foundation. "The 2020 recipients are among the most talented researchers in their fields and our support of their work is crucial to furthering medical research and strengthening relations between the United States and China."

Grant applications were evaluated through a two-step peer review process in accordance with the US National Institute of Health (NIH) standards. Panels of Chinese and American experts in their respective fields jointly reviewed all proposals and finalists were submitted for approval by MMAAP Foundation. The U.S. panels in senior health and dermatology include experts from the American Geriatrics Society, the Medical Advisory Committee of American Skin Association, and experts from other leading U.S. academic institutions in each field.

AWARDEES:

2020 IRMA AND PAUL MILSTEIN PROGRAM FOR SENIOR HEALTH RESEARCH PROJECT AWARDS

Applicant/Chinese Institution: Guobing Chen, PhD/ Jinan University U.S. Co-PI/U.S. Institution: Nanping Weng, MD PhD/ National Institute of Aging Project Title: Topological variation of genome organization through aging at single-molecule resolution



Applicant/Chinese Institution: Zuyun Liu, PhD/ School of Public Health and Second Affiliate Hospital, Zhejiang University U.S. Co-PI/U.S. Institution: Qianli, Xue, PhD/ Johns Hopkins University Project Title: Study of the natural history of cognitive impairment and physical frailty, and associated biomarkers among older adults in China

2020 DERMATOLOGY RESEARCH PROJECT AWARD IN ATOPIC DERMATITIS



Applicant/Chinese Institution: Wei Li, MD PhD/Huashan Hospital, Fudan University U.S. Co-PI/U.S. Institution: Michael Rosenblum, MD PhD/University of California at San Francisco Project Title: Role and application of Propionibacterium acnes in atopic dermatitis

ABOUT MILSTEIN MEDICAL ASIAN AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP FOUNDATION

Under the vision and leadership of Howard P. Milstein, Founder and Chairman, the Milstein Medical Asian American Partnership (MMAAP) Foundation was founded in 2011 to improve world health by developing mutually beneficial partnerships between the United States and China, as well as greater Asia. Working with some of the premier health organizations in the world, MMAAP Foundation's priority is to bring together and fund exchanges among the best medical talents and institutions in the regions.

For more than 50 years, the Milstein family has been actively involved in health and medical-related philanthropy. MMAAP Foundation builds upon this distinguished history in areas that include geriatric medicine (under the Irma and Paul Milstein Program for Senior Health), dermatology, translational medicine, reproductive medicine (IVF), and stem cell research and regenerative medicine. MMAAP Foundation works in close collaboration with other medical organizations supported by the Milstein family, including American Skin Association, the Milstein Medical Research Program at the Rockefeller University, and the Abby and Howard Milstein Chemistry Core Facility and Program in Chemical Biology at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

In 2018, MMAAP Foundation successfully registered its China Representative Office in Beijing. The Foundation is one of the few non-government organizations (NGOs) that has obtained an official presence in China, which has served to strengthen its philanthropic efforts in China and further promote scholarly exchanges and a bilateral relationship between the United States and China.

MMAAP Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. For more information, please visit MMAAP Foundation's website at mmaapf.org.

