Miltenberg Files 60th Title IX Lawsuit Against Universities

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With his recent filing against Princeton University on behalf of an accused male student, prominent due process attorney Andrew Miltenberg and his higher education team (Nesenoff & Miltenberg LLP) has now filed an unprecedented 60 Title IX lawsuits in federal and state actions against colleges and universities on behalf of students and faculty involved in biased, compromised or flawed Title IX campus misconduct investigations. According to Title IX experts, Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP has filed more Title IX lawsuits than any single law firm in the country.

"As a result of the overreaching Title IX directives at colleges and universities put in place by the Obama Administration in 2011, we've seen a surge in lawsuits by male students over false allegations and wrongful investigations in the past several years," said Miltenberg. "Unfortunately, in this era of the #MeToo movement, the mere accusation or suggestion of sexual impropriety is enough to get a student expelled from college. While federal guidelines have been proposed to ensure more objective and fair Title IX investigations, colleges and universities have a long way to go in ensuring a student's right to due process."

Miltenberg's Title IX lawsuits include:

Paul Nungesser's successful landmark "Mattress Girl" lawsuit against Columbia University

Lawsuits filed by prominent student athletes including USC star kicker Matt Boermeester , Colorado State University-Pueblo football player Grant Neal and NFL player Keith Mumphery against Michigan State .

Educational institutions in more than 25 states, red and blue states alike;

42 individual colleges and universities, including Princeton , Brown , Harvard , Yale , Penn State , Columbia, Georgia Tech, Colgate , Virginia Tech , Michigan State , Cornell, University of Southern California , University of California Berkeley , Colorado University Boulder, University of Texas Austin , Purdue University , Tulane , Vanderbilt , Clemson University , Drake University , and many more;

First-of-its-kind lawsuit was filed against the U.S. Department of Education;

Multiple lawsuits against Virginia Tech , University of Colorado Boulder , University of Denver , Columbia University , Michigan State , Cornell , Princeton and Colgate .

Andrew T. Miltenberg, a partner with Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP based in New York City, is one of the pioneering attorneys in the area of campus due process and is currently engaged in several groundbreaking Title IX cases representing students and faculty at Virginia Tech, University of Southern California, Princeton University, Michigan State University and Case Western Reserve University.

SOURCE Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP

Related Links

https://nmllplaw.com

