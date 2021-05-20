Milton Keynes Member of Parliament visits APITech post ESA Contract Award

MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Microwave) had a visit by Milton Keynes North Member of Parliament Ben Everitt to see first-hand how our technology is helping to lead the way in improving future communications for satellite constellations.

Ben met with Ian Skiggs, VP & MD of RF2M EMEIA, Dave Sims, Product Manager for Semiconductors and Components, David Smith, Head of Engineering and Dave Claridge, Project Manager and was given a tour of the facility to look at how we use our knowledge and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques to develop components that can operate reliably in the harshest of environments.

Ben Everitt has been an avid champion of innovative tech companies since his election in 2019 and commented, "It was fascinating to see the wide-ranging technologies APITech develop from space communications to military, security and medical solutions."

"APITech epitomise everything that makes Milton Keynes a real hub of technology and gives us a chance to become the Silicon Valley of Europe."

"I was delighted to have been able to support them in their recent successful bid for a contract with the European Space Agency and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future."

Ian Skiggs commented, "It is pleasing to see both the European Space Agency and UK Space Agency recognising the technological expertise within APITech. I also thank Ben and his team for their continued support. We both share the same vision for showcasing the talent and capability within the Milton Keynes area in support of the UK Governments longer term growth objectives in this sector."

APITech has recently announced that it has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop a W-Band, dual redundant, low noise amplifier for space applications, including high-frequency data communications, 5G/6G and W-Band radar. This further advances APITech's reputation in mmWave technology and as a developer of RF communications and payload solutions for space.

For more information on APITech's Space Technologies, visit https://apitech.pub/33YqsS0

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defence, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C5ISR, missile defence, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

