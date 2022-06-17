Milton Security Celebrates 15 Years as Global Dynamic Threat Hunting Provider

After 15 years of leading the cyber security industry, Milton Security is still paving the way for a new era of cyber security.

BREA, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a global leader of Dynamic Threat Hunting, celebrates 15 years of providing exceptional threat hunting and cyber security for organizations.

Founded in 2007 by James McMurry, Milton Security operates on the premise that exceptional cyber security should be within reach for all organizations. As the pioneers of Dynamic Threat Hunting, Milton Security has led the evolving cyber security industry through numerous iterations. With a unique combination of AI / ML and human threat hunters, Milton Security has both the wire speed and creativity to stay ahead of past, present, and future threats.

"We've seen a lot over the past 15 years," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of Milton Security. "Organizations have come and gone, shiny bells and whistles have dimmed and grown dusty, and the industry as a whole has evolved. 15 years is not a milestone to reminisce about the past, but a point to stare boldly into the future and set our course for the next 15 years. We've got some exciting things on the horizon and we can't wait to share what comes next in the coming weeks!"

At the most recent RSA Conference, Milton Security further solidified their industry leadership as they were named the winner of three prestigious Global InfoSec Awards for Market Leader XDR; Most Innovative MDR; and Market Leader SOC-as-a-Service, by Cyber Defense Magazine.

To learn more about Milton Security and Dynamic Threat Hunting, please visit www.miltonsecurity.com or find them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Milton Security

Milton Security is the global leader in Dynamic Threat Hunting. Operating a true 24x7x365 Security Operation Center with AI/ML-enhanced human Threat Hunters, Milton Security is on a mission to put exceptional cyber security within reach for all organizations. For 15 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in defending against threat actors around the clock.

We were the first Dynamic Threat Hunting provider, and we're still the leader.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | [email protected]

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

Media Contact

Sal Vilardo

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

843.408.7869

SOURCE Milton Security, Inc.