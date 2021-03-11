Milwaukee County Transit System selects Nova Bus to supply 15 electric LFSe+ buses -- a first LFSe+ order for Nova Bus in the U.S.

"Nova Bus's state-of-the-art electric buses will transform public transportation in Milwaukee, improving reliability, service, safety, and capacity, while helping the environment at the same time," said Senator Schumer. "I'm especially proud that the electric buses will be built right here in New York, solidifying the state as a leader in manufacturing clean energy and transportation technologies. As we work to combat climate change, zero-emissions public transit and transportation infrastructure like Nova Bus's electric vehicles will be critical to achieving a cleaner future."

"Nova Bus is an important part of the North country manufacturing industry and economy, and their newly awarded contract with the Milwaukee County Transit System is a testament to skilled employees and operation. I will continue to strongly advocate for Nova Bus and our North Country manufacturing industry in Congress!" said Congresswoman Stefanik.

"We look forward to introducing the Nova Bus LFSe+ buses to the Milwaukee community," said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager at Nova Bus. "These electric buses, which represent the perfect pairing of our proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies, is the perfect choice for the MCTS' East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, an innovative project, first-of its-kind in Wisconsin, that will efficiently connect commuters through downtown Milwaukee and expand the sustainable transit footprint in the state."

With a fleet of 370 clean-diesel buses and a dedicated team of 1,100 drivers, mechanics and administrative staff, the MCTS provides nearly 29 million rides each year and generates a massive economic impact for the region.

"Alternative fuel buses represent the future of public transportation," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "These battery-electric buses from Nova Bus will help us transition towards greener, more sustainable, and more efficient transit for our community. Innovative technologies like this help strengthen the overall system and advance racial equity by increasing access to employment, education, healthcare, grocery stores, and other essential destinations."

Built on the proven Nova Bus LFS platform, whose safety track record of more than twenty years, this ground-breaking bus is designed to be just as reliable. In fact, the Nova Bus LFSe, on which the new LFSe+ is modeled, was the first electric bus in the industry to receive a passing score for a full test at Altoona in June 2018.

The new LFSe+ integrates traction motor and power electronics, which use advanced materials such as silicon carbide to improve heat management. The lower weight and increased power density of the technology also contributes to bus performance and durability. Powered by an integrated modular system, the electric motor significantly decreases maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions.

Nova Bus is committed to always improving our product and processes to reduce pollution and waste in every aspect of our business, and the LFSe+ is our latest demonstration of that commitment.

