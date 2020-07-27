Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Names United Heartland 2020 Top Workplace

NEW BERLIN, Wis., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year, United Heartland has been named to the list of Top Workplaces in southeastern Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. United Heartland was selected in the midsize workplace category.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized as a top workplace for 10 consecutive years," said Steve Cooper, president of United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters. "We are so proud of our exceptional employees. We have a culture of openness and honesty that allows us to grow and learn from each other. The result is a work environment that helps us provide the kind of service to our customers and agents that separates us from the competition."

Licensed in 50 states, United Heartland is a leading regional workers' compensation carrier with a customized approach to loss control, claims management and underwriting. The company focuses on six key business segments – education, health care, long-term care, manufacturing, non-profits/social services and wholesale/retail.

The Top Workplaces Award recognizes 25 large companies with 500 or more employees, 50 midsize companies with 150 to 499 employees and 75 small companies of 50 to 149 employees.

