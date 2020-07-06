MIM Software Inc. Introduces MIM Harmony™ for Peer Learning, Plan Evaluation, and Practice Improvement

CLEVELAND, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, today introduces MIM Harmony, a dedicated solution for peer learning, plan evaluation, and practice improvement.

MIM Harmony addresses many common shortcomings experienced by clinicians within the peer review process, including undetected plan errors, time constraints, and a lack of standardized documentation.

"Empowering effective collaboration is a critical piece in meeting current quality demands. However, the amount of constraints placed on clinicians today makes achieving this incredibly difficult," said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. "MIM Harmony is intentionally designed to address today's peer review constraints."

MIM Harmony's intuitive worklist, task automation, reporting tools, and analytics enhance multiple peer review formats, including chart rounds, contour rounds, and one-on-one consults. Through easy access to treatment plan data and seamless capture of all peer activity, MIM Harmony elevates peer review to empower data-driven peer learning and practice improvement.

MIM Software will highlight MIM Harmony at the AAMD Virtual 45th Annual Meeting July 6-10, the Joint AAPM | COMP Virtual Meeting July 12-16, the virtual ASTRO Annual Meeting October 25-28 and the virtual ESTRO Annual Congress November 28-December 1. Attendees wishing to view a demonstration can visit MIM Software's virtual booth.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-focused and innovative imaging, workflow, and data solutions. MIM Software offers a central software package that allows industry-leading oncology tools to be utilized together to ensure plan quality and maximize effective data usage and efficiency. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a global and privately held company with offices worldwide.

To learn more about MIM Software, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

To learn more about MIM Harmony, visit https://go.mimsoftware.com/mim-harmony

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mimvista.com

