MIM Software Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Deep Learning Auto-Contouring Software

CLEVELAND, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its deep learning auto-contouring software, Contour ProtégéAI™.

Contour ProtégéAI is an auto-contouring solution that seamlessly integrates into any department's workflow and can be rapidly implemented into virtually any environment. User feedback and a determination to continuously improve auto-segmentation were key drivers in developing the product.

"Our customers are under continual pressure to improve their practices while facing escalating time constraints,'' said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. "Our deep learning auto-segmentation product, Contour ProtégéAI, will play a critical role in reducing the burden of contouring."

Auto-contouring is an ideal use case for deep learning algorithms because it is one of the most time-consuming clinical tasks. Contour ProtégéAI pushes the capabilities of auto-contouring forward with dynamic deep learning algorithms.

MIM Software will highlight MIM Harmony at the Joint AAPM|COMP Virtual Meeting July 12-16, the virtual ASTRO Annual Meeting October 25-28, and the virtual ESTRO Annual Congress November 28-December 1. Attendees wishing to view a demonstration can visit MIM Software's virtual booth.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-focused and innovative imaging, workflow, and data solutions. MIM Software offers a central software package that allows industry-leading oncology tools to be utilized together to ensure plan quality and maximize effective data usage and efficiency. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a global and privately held company with offices worldwide.

