Mimconnect Announces TIME, Deutsch LA & Soundcloud Among The Brand Partners For Recruitment & Retention Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimconnect , the most engaged digital community centering BIPOC professionals, announced the first wave of partners in the launch of their initiative to increase recruitment and retention of BIPOC talent across industries.

The HR tech company provides members with access to job opportunities, career advancement workshops and masterclasses, while helping companies create strategies to recruit, retain, and develop diverse professionals. Providing resources to help propel Black and POC talent in the workforce, Mimconnect partners with companies to create inclusive and equitable workplaces.

Brands participating in the launch include TIME, Mustache, Deustch, Soundcloud, Save The Music Foundation, Acceleration Community of Companies and MKG. Program offerings include --

BREATHE Sessions, customized, digital programming designed to create a safe space to address Black/POC employee concerns. Partnering with Bright Ventures, Kokoro and Fathers For Peace, the sessions help Black/POC professionals process grief and emotions and are an opportunity to discuss race and allyship entirely while processing how employees are currently navigating the new normal.

- who are actively and passively looking for new opportunities. #JobSeekers - monthly event series that invites Diversity & Inclusion Officers,Hiring Managers, and/or Recruiters into their community to increase employer brand awareness and give insight into their company culture, diversity initiatives, hiring practices, and more.

Partnering brands can choose to receive access to this quick growing directory, as well as additional insights and strategies on recruiting, retaining, and developing diverse talent.

"We are so excited to partner with these amazing brands to truly make an impact and do our part to make the workplace a more inclusive, diverse, equitable and identity affirming space" - Netta Dobbins, CEO Mimconnect.

For information on the program, how to participate as a talent or a brand and to see the full list of partners visit https://www.mimconnect.com .

If you are media interested in covering please contact Tequilla White at [email protected]

About Mimconnect

Mimconnect is the most engaged digital platform helping thousands of Black/POC professionals navigate their careers. With a focus on mid to senior level talent, Mimconnect builds direct, intentional partnerships with national brands to help recruit, retain, and develop diverse talent. Learn more at mimconnect.com

