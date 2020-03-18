Mimeo Expands Partnership with FedEx for Residential Service

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, is proud to announce the expansion of its 20-year partnership with FedEx, one of the world's largest delivery services, to offer residential-delivery to accommodate developing needs of customers in new work-from-home environments.

Mimeo is committed to providing the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way to manage and distribute print and digital content. In doing so, we have earned the trust of customers in over 140 countries worldwide.

One of Mimeo's core values is to Drive Customer Success, which is why the opportunity to change our offerings to better support our customer's work-from-home initiatives was an easy decision to make. Leveraging their strategic location adjacent to FedEx's global distribution hub, Mimeo can now deliver high-quality print materials straight to customers working from home.

"In the current environment of change and uncertainty, our primary consideration remains, what can Mimeo do to help our customers achieve their goals?" said Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US. "Our partnership with FedEx has always enabled us to provide the fastest delivery to office and event locations. Now that our customers need to support workers in residential locations, our goal is to make it easy and budget-friendly to deliver print directly to participants' residences."

This residential delivery service is now available for all Mimeo users. For more information, visit www.mimeo.com today.

