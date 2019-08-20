Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery Launches New Catering Menu and Online Experience

"Our goal at Mimi's is to create effortless experiences that allow our guests to celebrate life around food, friends and family," said Tiffany McClain, head of marketing for Mimi's Bistro & Bakery. "To achieve this goal, it was necessary to partner with the best-in-catering technology, and we chose MONKEY™ to propel our digital ecosystem engine with a forward-focused vision."

Alongside this digital evolution, the Mimi's innovation team developed menu options with ease of ordering in mind: small, medium and large sizes are portioned for groups of 10, 20 or 30. Packaging has been redesigned and optimized with transportability in mind and the new menu provides affordable options, making it possible to host a group of 10 for less than $10 per person.

A highlight of the new menu includes:

Pastries & Fruit platters with your selection of croissants or Mimi's famous muffins

Breakfast Croissant Tray with three flavors including Egg White, Mozzarella and Avocado, Ham & Cheddar, as well as Bacon & Cheddar

Brunch Feast includes Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage and Roasted Potatoes

Sandwiches, Soups & Salads Assortments: A mix and match menu to create your own experience

Entrées & Pastas: Enjoy classics like Mimi's Turkey Dinner, French Pot Roast, Creamy Chicken Pasta, French-Creole Pasta and Chicken Pesto Pasta

Desserts: Indulge in Mimi's Sweet Pastry Basket and Cookie Tray

"MonkeySoft Solutions is committed to helping brands build scalable off-premise programs that grow their business," said Mo Asgari, president of MonkeySoft Solutions. "We're excited to help Mimi's continue to put their guests first and provide a great experience in their new off-premises program."

Orders can be placed up to 24 hours before the desired pickup time or up to 30 days in advance. Restaurants now have the discretion of delivering larger orders, but arrangements must be made ahead of time via direct contact with the Bistro. For more information, including the complete menu, please visit www.MimisCatering.com

About Mimi's

Founded in 1978, Mimi's is a neighborhood bistro offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for brunch all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America, Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi's has 77 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi's sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring its French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information are available at www.MimisBistroandBakery.com

