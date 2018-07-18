Mimi's™ Launches Seasonal 'Flavors Of Fall' Menu

Pumpkin Spice Latte made with 100 percent Arabica bean espresso, $4.29

made with 100 percent Arabica bean espresso, Four Pumpkin Harvest Grande Griddlecakes topped with warm, sweet cinnamon apples and served with two eggs any style and your choice of breakfast meat, $11.99

topped with warm, sweet cinnamon apples and served with two eggs any style and your choice of breakfast meat, Pumpkin Crème Muffin made with pumpkin spice and a whipped cream cheese filling, served warm and sprinkled with a cinnamon sugar crumble, $4.29

made with pumpkin spice and a whipped cream cheese filling, served warm and sprinkled with a cinnamon sugar crumble, Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake topped with whipped cream and pecans, $7.99

"Our fall menu is bursting with harvest flavors that our guests look forward to every year," said Mimi's Senior Director of Marketing Tiffany McClain. "The season is all about indulgent ingredients and the aroma of rich spices like cinnamon and nutmeg filling the air on a crisp autumn day."

Beginning Sept. 26, Mimi's will launch its Flavors of Fall menu featuring special seasonal dishes made with Samuel Adams sauces. Dishes include:

10 oz Bone-In Pork Chop with Samuel Adams ® Glaze , served with potatoes au gratin and fresh broccoli, $18.99

, served with potatoes au gratin and fresh broccoli, Brisket Ciabatta Sandwich with melted Monterey jack cheese, red onions and Samuel Adams sauce, served with a side of french fries, $11.79

with melted Monterey jack cheese, red onions and sauce, served with a side of french fries, Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich with Monterey jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, Roma tomatoes, pesto mayonnaise and Samuel Adams sauce with a side of french fries, $12.99

with Monterey jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, pesto mayonnaise and sauce with a side of french fries, Loaded Brisket Mac & Cheese with penne pasta, bacon and brisket tossed in melted cheddar cheese and topped with a crispy panko Parmesan crust, $13.99

Mimi's will also offer two seasonal beverages:

Salted Caramel Mimosa featuring salted caramel syrup, apple juice and a split of Korbel California Champagne, finished with a sweet cinnamon sugar rim, $7.99

featuring salted caramel syrup, apple juice and a split of Korbel California Champagne, finished with a sweet cinnamon sugar rim, Cinnamon Apple Sangria created with red Yellow Tail Sangria and brandy and a fruit medley, including slices of orange and splashes of apple and lemon juice, and finished with a sweet cinnamon sugar rim, $6.99

For locations, complete menu, including breakfast all day, and hours of operation, visit www.mimiscafe.com.

About Mimi's



Founded in 1978 by Arthur Simms, who was stationed in France during World War II, Mimi's is a neighborhood cafe offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for breakfast all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Now owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi's has 82 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi's sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring their scratch-made French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information are available at www.mimiscafe.com.

Media Contacts:



Sara Hundley or Curry Heard



sh@spmcommunications.com or curry@spmcommunications.com



817-329-3257

SOURCE Mimi’s

Related Links

http://www.mimiscafe.com

