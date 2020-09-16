Mimo Monitors' Interactive Touch Controller Included in new Series One Google Meet hardware kit from Lenovo

"For the Series One Meet hardware kit we wanted to improve the conference room experience by including a touchscreen controller that was beautiful, lower profile on the table, easy to install, intuitive to use, and elevated the conference room space while providing a delightful experience for both those in the room and those working remotely, " said TJ Varghese, product manager at Google. "We sought to develop a cutting-edge, power over ethernet solution and we knew Mimo Monitors would be the ideal hardware company to help us bring it to life using DisplayLink technology."

Combining state-of-the-art software and hardware together to make conference rooms more interactive and seamless to use with sleek visual appeal, the Series One Google Meet hardware kit provides an ideal video conference room solution. Anticipating potential needs, no matter the size or scale of the conference room, each of the thoughtfully curated kit components are designed to work together, eliminating any conference room hassle while bettering the overall experience and increasing productivity.

This Series One Touch Controller, specifically designed for Google Meet in partnership with Lenovo to be a conference room interface, provides an innovative AV-over-IP solution that reduces installation costs and complexities while eliminating the need for an abundance of cables often found in typical conference rooms. Intuitive to use and beautifully crafted, this touchscreen controller is human-scaled and has a sleek low-profile design to maximize space and minimize clutter, enriching video conferencing.

"Conference rooms can be cluttered, costly, and unnecessarily complex. We're proud to have collaborated with Google Cloud and Lenovo to create a completely new display architecture that eliminates the complication of extending PC interfaces beyond the distance that they were designed for", said David Anderson, President and CEO of Mimo Monitors. "Ethernet is a perfect solution as we can send data and power over long distances on a single cable. It is an intuitive and simple solution that every IT person knows how to install, and it simultaneously eliminates the need for an electrical outlet at the table, making conference room set up much more flexible."

The Series One room kits are available in two colors, charcoal, and chalk to integrate seamlessly into any conference room design. The kit will be available beginning at the start of November and range in price from $3,000 to $3,999.. You can learn more about the kit here: https://meetingdevices.withgoogle.com/seriesone

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

