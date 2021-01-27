Mimo Monitors Launches the Mimo Myst Link, The First Ethernet-Connected Conference Room Display with HDMI Capture

Able to connect seamlessly over Ethernet (CAT5e) and recognized by the PC as a regular display, the Mimo Myst Link provides ultimate flexibility in the conference room space for movable furniture configurations and simplifies long-distance installations. The most sophisticated Mimo display to-date, the Mimo Myst Link has a sleek, elegant, low-profile design and is both durable and reliable to stand up to consistent use. Elevating conference rooms through innovation and convenience, this groundbreaking touchscreen solution maximizes usable space and enhances productivity.

"With video conferencing becoming increasingly crucial to business' success, we saw an unmet need that this type of innovative solution could fill. Although AV-over-IP displays aren't currently mainstream in UCC spaces, we knew that an Ethernet connected display would provide unparalleled benefits for flexibility and cost savings." said David Anderson, CEO of Mimo Monitors. "By requiring less complicated cabling while increasing the ease of long-distance installations, we truly believe this kind of solution represents a new era for conference rooms."

The Myst Link complies with Microsoft and Zoom specifications and features integrated cable management, two separate audio paths for speakers and headphones, ambient light, human presence, temperature and orientation sensors, and support for standby and low-power modes with auto wakeup. The solutions CAT5e connection to the main PC does not consume HDMI on the PC and integrated HDMI capture boosts productivity.

The Mimo Myst Link is the first launching member of the new generation Mimo Myst Family, which will also include the Mimo Myst Adapt and Mimo Myst Capture, launching later this year. The Mimo Myst Link is available for preorder and will ship at the end of Q1 2021 at a retail price of $999.99. Learn more about the display here: https://www.mimomonitors.com/products/mimo-myst-link-av-over-ip-display.

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

