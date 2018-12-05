Mimran Schur Pictures To Co-Finance Columbia Pictures' 'Holmes & Watson' And 'Bloodshot'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimran Schur Pictures announced today that they will co-finance two films on Sony Pictures Entertainment's upcoming slate: Holmes & Watson, and Bloodshot.

"We are excited to partner on these impactful projects with Sony Pictures, and look forward to doing more films with the studio," said Mimran Schur Pictures CEO/Co-Chairman Jordan Schur, and Co-Chairman David Mimran. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside one another as we pursue our company mandate of promising film endeavors that are a cut above."

"We are looking forward to working with Jordan and David on these two projects, and to future collaboration," said Sanford Panitch, President of Columbia Pictures.

Holmes & Watson will be released on December 25, 2018. The Step Brothers, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, are reunited – this time playing the world's greatest consulting detective and his loyal biographer. The film is written and directed by Etan Cohen, and produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jimmy Miller, and Clayton Townsend.

Bloodshot is slated for release on February 21, 2020. Based on the Valiant comic books, the film stars Vin Diesel in his first live-action superhero role, is directed by Dave Wilson (Blur Studios), and produced by Neal H. Moritz.

About Mimran Schur Pictures

Mimran Schur Pictures has completed its most recent production, an action-packed thriller western entitled THE KID coming out next year through Lionsgate and starring Ethan Hawke, Chris Pratt, Dane Dehaan, and Jake Schur is his debut role, directed by Vincent D'Onofrio helming his first feature film. Mimran Schur Pictures has made important films in the past such as Academy Award nominated WARRIOR which launched the careers of Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, and director Gavin O'Connor, as well as the critically acclaimed STONE starring Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, and Milla Jovovich, and the romantic comedy HENRY'S CRIME starring Keanu Reeves, Vera Farmiga, and James Caan, amongst their varied releases. www.mimranschurpictures.com

