Mind Body Social And Publix Presented The Second Annual "Mother's May Wellness Series"

On the heels of the inaugural success from last year's series in Doral, the events expanded across the tri-county area including Aventura, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Doral, Ft. Lauderdale, Kendall, Miami Beach, Pinecrest and Palm Beach Gardens. The program's mission was to honor moms who are constantly working to improve their families and local communities by providing them with convenient tools to live a healthier life.

The series offered a variety of events in locations where moms work, play, shop and live, in an effort to reach as many moms as possible and provide as many opportunities to connect with each other, their kids, and themselves. Among the highlights, a powerful group of Miami moms, including ex-Miss Universe and Despacito video star Zuleyka Rivera at a Mommy & Me Zumba class, and Spaniard model Agueda Lopez at the series' Mommy & Me Yoga at Margaret Pace Park.

From first time moms to city council women, entrepreneurs at WeWork, volunteers at Lotus House, Teachers, School Volunteer Organization and executives from the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach, the series brought moms together via health and fitness workshops, volunteer appreciation breakfasts at elementary schools, private executive lunches at key business hubs, and a printed and on-line feature of local moms-developed healthy recipes based on GreenWise ingredients.

Top South Florida wellness expert moms took part in the series, sharing their best nutrition and fitness tips. All coming from different backgrounds and experiences such as Oprah Magazine contributor Erika Villalobos, Army veteran Jodi Rund, Baptist Health resident nutritionist Carla Dueñas, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Joha Clavel, and many others including a young mother of quadruplets (one with special needs), a mother of four homeschoolers, certified doulas, special needs therapists, surfers, and many mompreneurs with exceptionally inspiring personal stories.

SOURCE Mind Body Social

Related Links

https://www.mindbodysocialevents.com

